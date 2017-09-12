Fordham evaluating Edmonds’ leg injury

(STATS) – Fordham is evaluating All-America running back Chase Edmonds’ left leg injury and it could be several days before the Rams know the extent of it.

The injury, possibly to his hamstring, occurred in the first half of the Rams’ 38-31 win at Central Connecticut State on Saturday. He watched the second half from the team’s sideline.

Fordham (1-1) will host defending Big Sky co-champion Eastern Washington this Saturday.

Edmonds entered his senior season with 5,285 career rushing yards, which put him on pace to surpass former Georgia Southern running back Adrian Peterson’s FCS all-time rushing record of 6,559 yards. But through two games, Edmonds has rushed for only 115 yards and one touchdown on 31 carries.

He finished fourth in the voting for the 2016 STATS FCS Walter Payton Award.