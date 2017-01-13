For Harvard, key Ivy games at home in 2017

(STATS) – Harvard will host the two defending Ivy League champions while it seeks to get back to that level in 2017.

The Crimson’s 10-game schedule, announced Friday, includes home games against Princeton (Oct. 21) and Penn (Nov. 11), who shared the 2016 title.

Coach Tim Murphy’s squad also will host Brown (Sept. 23) and Dartmouth (Oct. 28) as well as Lafayette (Oct. 14) from the Patriot League in his 24th season at the helm.

Harvard, which won at least a share of three straight Ivy titles from 2013-15, finished 7-3 last season – the 16th straight campaign in which the Crimson won at least seven games.

2017 Harvard Schedule

Sept. 16, at Rhode Island

Sept. 23, Brown*

Sept. 30, at Georgetown

Oct. 7, at Cornell*

Oct. 14, Lafayette

Oct. 21, Princeton*

Oct. 28, Dartmouth*

Nov. 4, at Columbia*

Nov. 11, Penn*

Nov. 18, at Yale*

* – Ivy League game