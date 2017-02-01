Football Recruiting: Linebacker Dakota Allen Signs LOI With Texas Tech

Dakota Allen is trying to prove false the adage about not being able to go home again. In May of 2016, he was kicked out of the Texas Tech football program after an earlier incident in which he and two teammates were accused of a second-degree felony burglary of a residence in which multiple guns were stolen.

Eventually the guns were returned to the homeowner and the charges were dropped by the Lubbock Police Department and the state’s district attorney clearing the way for Allen to rejoin Texas Tech’s football team. During the intermittent time, Allen wound up playing for East Mississippi Community College.

That is the school made famous by the popular Netflix documentary series “Last Chance U”. Dakota Allen is said to be featured prominently on the upcoming second season of the series.

Reality television aside, Allen is a critical addition to the Texas Tech defense. His absence was noticeable and profound in 2016.

As a redshirt freshman in 2015 Allen was second on the Texas Tech defense with 87 tackles and two interceptions. During his one year in junior college, Allen had a monster season recording 117 tackles, two sacks, an interception and a fumble.

Texas Tech struggled last season with the 128th-ranked defense (worst in the FBS). Allen’s presence next to 2016 freshman phenom Jordyn Brooks should bolster a unit that allowed a ghastly 43.5 points and 554.3 yards per game.

It is rare for a player to return to a college program from which he was once released but Allen will be back at Texas Tech after he finishes required class work in the spring semester. It is safe to assume that Allen will be kept on a short leash as he tries to regain the trust of the Texas Tech coaching staff.

His return is one reason for optimism that the Texas Tech defense will make a noticeable improvement in 2017.

🚨🖊: Join us in welcoming back linebacker Dakota Allen, from Humble, Texas, out of East Mississippi Community College! #WreckEm #GunsUp17 pic.twitter.com/mA9TKOrcY6 — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 1, 2017

