Football Recruiting: Defensive Back Quincy Addison Signs LOI With Texas Tech

Verbally committing to Texas Tech at that beginning of May, Addison was the first defensive player to join the 2017 recruiting class. At 6-foot-2 Addison has the height that defensive coordinator David Gibbs is looking for in his defensive backfield but he will likely need a redshirt year in 2017 to add quality weight to withstand the rigors of Big 12 football.

Per the website 247Sports.com, Addison is ranked as the 151st prospect in Texas and the 84th-best high school safety in the nation.

A physical tackler, Addison plays safety like a missile eager to launch himself at ball carriers. In college, he will need to refine his coverage skills and footwork but if he can bulk up he could become a hybrid safety/linebacker in the mold of former Red Raider Terrance Bullitt.

Bullitt himself redshirted as a true freshman in 2009. After earning All-Big 12 recognition as a safety in 2011, Bullitt finished his career in 2013 at the linebacker position.

Addison could develop into a similar type of player capable of playing in the box as well as being a reliable pass defender. Such players could be the keys to helping Texas Tech defensive coordinator David Gibbs (whose specialty is coaching defensive backs) turn the corner and field an effective unit.

Quincy Addison selected Texas Tech over offers from Fresno State, Louisiana-Lafayette and Texas State. In addition he received interest from Baylor, Houston, Louisiana Tech, SMU, Texas A&M and Tulane.

🚨🖊: Red Raider fans, give a warm welcome to the newest member of the #GunsUp17 family, DB Quincy Addison, from Angleton, TX! #WreckEm pic.twitter.com/yBmZYa4tdu — Texas Tech Football (@TexasTechFB) February 1, 2017

This article originally appeared on