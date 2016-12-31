Florida State’s Dalvin Cook announces future football plans

Florida State running back Dalvin Cook didn’t wait long to announce his future plans.

Hours after the Seminoles held off Michigan, 33-32, in a thrilling Orange Bowl on Friday, Cook took to Instagram on Saturday to announce, “I will be taking my talents to the 2017 NFL Draft.”

In the Orange Bowl, Cook rushed for 145 yards on 20 carries. Add in three receptions for 62 yards and he had 207 yards en route to game MVP honors.

The 5-foot-11, 213-pound junior holds nearly every record in Florida State rushing history. He leads the Seminoles with 4,464 rushing yards for his career, and in rushing touchdowns with 46.

He is also the season record holder for rushing yards with 1,765, set this season.

Per the Tallahassee Democrat:

Cook is projected as a first round pick in the NFL Draft, with some projections putting him inside the top-10. He would be the first FSU running back selected in the first round since Dunn was selected 12th by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 1997.

Cook would be the first FSU running back selected in the top-10 since Sammie Smith was selected ninth by the Miami Dolphins.

The 2017 NFL Draft is scheduled to be held in Philadelphia from April 27 to 29.