Florida State Football: Top National Signing Day Targets

The Florida State Seminoles have a solid 2017 recruiting class. Here are some must-have targets on the Seminoles’ short list as National Signing Day approaches.

The Florida State Seminoles had an interesting 2016 season, going 10-3 and finishing eighth in the AP Poll. They won the Orange Bowl 33-32 over the Michigan Wolverines. They didn’t make a whole lot of noise in the ACC but they’re creating plenty on the recruiting trail.

The Seminoles currently have the fifth-ranked recruiting class, according to 247 Sports. But they still have some loose ends to tie up with some last-minute recruits. The offense ranked 32nd in the FBS in scoring offense (35.1 points/game). The defense ranked 45th in scoring defense, allowing 25.0 points per game.

The Seminoles 2017 recruiting class looks to change all of that. Their current class features 21 commits, 10 on offense, 10 on defense and a long snapper. With three five-stars, seven four-stars and nine three-stars among others, the Seminoles boast the best recruiting class in the ACC.

The Florida State Seminoles earned the commitment of the top running back in the nation (Cam Akers) but they need some offensive line help. The Seminoles lost offensive guard Kareem Are and offensive tackle Roderick Johnson to graduation. As of now, they have one commit on the offensive line.

Defensively, the Seminoles have some key targets as well, particularly at linebacker. Here are the top targets for Florida State as National Signing Day approaches.

5. Marvin Wilson, 5-star DT (Bellaire, TX)

Marvin Wilson is a five-star defensive tackle out of Bellaire, Texas. At 6-foot-4, 329 pounds, Wilson is a coveted prospect by many. He ranks sixth nationally in this year’s recruiting class and is the first ranked defensive tackle.

The Florida State Seminoles already have two defensive tackle commitments, but adding Wilson would be huge for them. Their current total of defensive tackles, however, sits currently at 10. The Seminoles will lose just one defensive tackle this upcoming season, which makes for a logjam in the near future. Playing time will surely play a role in Wilson’s decision.

Wilson has the Seminoles in his top five, but as always there’s competition. LSU, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are the other schools. He took his official visit to Florida State back on October 28. Since then, he’s taken officials to Ohio State on November 26, LSU on January 13 and Oklahoma on September 16. He’s yet to take official visits to Texas or Alabama.

The Seminoles still continue to push for Wilson despite him heavily favoring LSU. Florida State and LSU remain his top two choices. He will announce his final decision on National Signing Day. Acquiring Wilson would give the Seminoles their fourth 5-star commitment in this year’s recruiting class.

4. Tony Gray, 3-star OT (Loganville, GA)

Offensive tackle Tony Gray is one target the Florida State Seminoles could really use. Their offensive line was one of their weaknesses in 2016. Gray ranks 434th in the nation, 45th by his position, and is the 44th best player available in the state of Georgia, according to 247 Sports. At 6-foot-5 and 290 pounds, Gray has a lot of potential at the offensive tackle position.

The Florida State Seminoles currently have one commitment on the offensive line in their recruiting class at offensive tackle. Granted, they’ll have only two seniors at offensive tackle on the roster in 2017, but earning another option on the o-line isn’t a terrible idea.

Gray currently has a top five of South Carolina, Florida State, Florida, Auburn and Ole Miss. He took an official visit to South Carolina on January 14 but hasn’t taken one to Florida State yet. He did go on an official visit to Florida on January 20, however. Alabama head coach Nick Saban took a helicopter to visit Gray at his high school, but it didn’t leave much of an impression.

Gray claims he knows what school he’ll attend already but continues to leave team’s in the dark about his decision. His decision will come on National Signing Day.

3. B.J. Thompson, 3-star ATH (England, AR)

The Florida State Seminoles don’t currently have any athletes in this year’s recruiting class. But Thompson is an intriguing specimen at 6-foot-7 and 205 pounds. He played tight end and weakside defensive end at England High School in Arkansas.

Thompson is ranked 789 overall in the nation, the 58th-best athlete and seventh best available player in the state of Arkansas, according to 247 Sports. He has a lot of offers on the table but Florida State and Arkansas are his top two choices.

Thompson originally committed to play at Washington State for Mike Leach on November 27 but he decommitted on January 18. Since then, he’s taken his time on the recruiting trail.

He took official visits to Washington State on January 13 and Utah on January 20. After those, Florida State on January 25 and then Baylor on January 27. The Seminoles offered Thompson on January 22, a few days after his decommittment.

Thompson is being recruited as a tight end, but Florida State already has 2 commits in this year’s recruiting class. Considering he was a two-way star in high school, the Seminoles could eventually turn him into a defensive end.

The Seminoles, after all, will have eight tight ends on the roster for the 2017 season. Still, Thompson remains high on their list as National Signing Day quickly approaches. As an important target, fans can expect a decision then.

2. Levi Jones, 4-star OLB (Austin, TX)

Levi Jones is a high target on the Florida State Seminoles list as National Signing Day approaches. Jones ranks 92nd overall in the nation, sixth overall at outside linebacker and the 14th-best available in the state in the Texas, according to 247 Sports.

With zero commitments in this recruiting class at outside linebacker, the Seminoles could use some depth at the position. They’ll have a total of five outside linebackers on the roster in 2017.

His top four schools consist of Florida State, Florida, UCLA and USC. He took official visits to each school in January. He visited the Gators on January 13, the Bruins on January 18, the Trojans on the 20th and the Seminoles on the 27th. Texas was originally in the mix, but has since fallen out of the race.

The 6-foot-3, 215 pound linebacker recorded 103 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, four sacks, four pass breakups and two force fumbles in his senior season at Westlake High School. The Seminoles could certainly use his defensive prowess, as they ranked sixth in the ACC in yards allowed with 349.1 total yards. Adding Jones is a top priority for Florida State for good reason.

Jones will make his final decision on February 1.

1. Leonard Warner, 4-star ILB (Snellville, GA)

Leonard Warner is another linebacker prospect the Florida State Seminoles are high on, only he’s an inside linebacker. At 6-foot-4, 226 pounds, Warner ranks 177th nationally, seventh at the inside linebacker position and 17th in the state of Georgia, according to 247 Sports.

Warner will certainly add depth as well as more strength to an already stellar recruiting class. He’s taken three official visits in his final season as a high school football player. He visited the Seminoles back on September 10, Georgia on December 2 and Stanford on January 13. The Bulldogs have three inside linebacker commitments and the Cardinal have 1 commitment already in their recruiting class.

The Seminoles and Bulldogs took in-home visits to Warner’s hometown this past week.

With Warner, it may not come down to playing close to home, but instead early playing time. Much like their outside linebacker class, the Seminoles are without an inside linebacker commit in their 2017 recruiting class. They will have five on the roster for the 2017 season.

Warner’s top three choices are down to Florida State, Georgia and Stanford. Currently, all signs point to Warner committing to the Florida State Seminoles, it’s only a matter of when. He will make his final decision on National Signing Day.

