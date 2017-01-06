Florida Names Former Randy Shannon Defensive Coordinator

The Florida Gators have named former Miami Head Coach Randy Shannon as their Defensive Coordinator. Shannon spent the last two seasons as the Gators Linebackers coach and coached UM from 2007-10.

Shannon was promoted to the Defensive Coordinator position after Geoff Collins, the former Florida DC left to take the Head Coaching Position at Temple. Shannon was ironically replaced at Miami by former Temple Head Coach Al Golden.

Shannon was the interim Defensive Coordinator for the Gators during their 30-3 Outback Bowl Victory over Iowa. Florida allowed 226 yards of offense to the Hawkeyes, including just 55 yards rushing. They also had three interceptions including one for a touchdown.

This will be Shannon’s second stint as a Defensive Coordinator. He was the Hurricanes Defensive Coordinator under Larry Coker from 2001-06. He helped lead the Hurricanes to a National Championship in 2001 and runner-up in 2002. He took over from Coker in 2007.

Shannon played Linebacker at Miami under Jimmy Johnson. He was 28-22 in four seasons leading the Hurricanes. The lost the 2008 Emerald Bowl to California and the 2009 Champs Sports Bowl (now known as the Russell Athletic Bowl) to Wisconsin.

Florida Coach Jim McElwain issued a statement:

“Coach Shannon has been a big part of our success over the last two years…It’s been really cool to watch him handle his business. He really connects with our players and they have a lot of respect for him. More than being a great coach, he is a great mentor and teacher to these young men and that is one of our greatest measuring sticks as coaches.”

It’s hard to say if Shannon will get another opportunity to be a Head Coach. At 50, he is still young enough. He was grateful for the opportunity from the Gators:

“I appreciate the opportunity Coach Mac has given me to be the defensive coordinator at the University of Florida,” Shannon said in a statement. “We will continue to work together as we have the past two years to put together a plan so our players are in a position to be successful in football and in life.”

The Gators had one of the best Defenses in the country this season. They finished sixth nationally allowing 16.8 points per game and fifth in total defense allowing 293 yards per game. Junior Cornerback Teez Taylor earned First Team All-SEC and is leaving for the NFL Draft.

Three other Florida players were named to the second team. None of those were Shannon’s Linebackers. Three Miami players earned first team All-ACC Defense and three earned second team honors in Shannon’s four seasons in Coral Gables.

The Hurricanes best season defensively under Shannon was his last in 2010. They allowed 20.7 points per game and 323.3 yards per game.

