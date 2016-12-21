Florida Gators Send Second-Most NFL Players To 2017 Pro Bowl

The Florida Gators will send the second-most NFL players to the 2017 Pro Bowl of any college football program. Find out who will be representing the Gators!

The Florida Gators football team has been a haven for NFL-caliber players for quite some time. Whether they’re quality starters or rotational players, or legitimate stars, Florida knows how to prepare players for the professional game.

If you’re a recruit considering the Florida Gators, you should know the following truth.

According to Chase Goodbread of NFL.com, the Gators sent the second-most NFL players to the 2017 Pro Bowl of any school or program.

It’s been one heck of a year for Florida football players in the NFL.

On offense, star center Maurkice Pouncey of the Pittsburgh Steelers received his fifth career Pro Bowl selection. He’s also a two-time first team All-Pro and a two-time second team All-Pro, with a fifth total appearance likely in the works.

Pouncey and the Steelers are currently 9-5 and leading the AFC North.

The second offensive player whom Florida will send to the Pro Bowl is Washington Redskins tight end Jordan Reed.

Reed will be making his first Pro Bowl appearance after he was snubbed a season ago, when he tallied 87 receptions for 952 yards and 11 touchdowns. Reed’s has battled injuries in 2016, but he’s still No. 4 amongst tight ends in receiving yards per game and No. 5 in touchdowns.

Washington is currently 7-6-1 and competing for a postseason appearance.

On the defensive end of the ball, Florida will send a pair of defensive backs to the Pro Bowl.

New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins had a short-lived career in the Orange and Blue, but he is a former Gator. He’s found himself and his role with the Giants, with which he’s become one of the Top 5 cornerbacks in the NFL.

The Giants are currently 10-4 and closing in on their first postseason appearance since 2011.

Congratulations to Reggie Nelson on being named to the Pro Bowl! #RaiderNation pic.twitter.com/sbF1Zkj4AP — OAKLAND RAIDERS (@RAIDERS) December 21, 2016

Rounding out the former Gators who are headed to the Pro Bowl is Oakland Raiders safety Reggie Nelson. The former Cincinnati Bengals star has helped transform Oakland into an 11-3 powerhouse that has legitimate Super Bowl aspirations.

Nelson currently has 60 tackles and four interceptions, and has helped solidify the Raiders’ defense with his leadership and playmaking.

Congratulations to all four former Gators who will be NFL Pro Bowlers in 2017. You continue to make Gator Nation proud!

