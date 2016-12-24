Florida Gators Football: What Should Be On The Christmas List?

The Florida Gators football team has a small and reasonable wish list for Santa on Christmas. What does it consist of?

It’s been an up and down year for the Florida Gators football team this season. The ups include extending their winning streak to 30 against their inferior foe Kentucky, a big win over LSU in a game that should have been played in Gainesville, and clinching the SEC East for the second straight season.

On the other hand, some things could have gone better. For instance: blowing a 21-point lead at Knoxville and ending their 11-game winning streak against the Tennessee Volunteers.

Also, getting blown out by a weak Arkansas team on the road, as well as back-to-back to blowout losses at Florida State and in Atlanta against Alabama.

Needless to say, Florida is looking for something special this Christmas. Here is what Florida has on their Christmas list this time around, in hopes that Santa will bring them what they asked for.

1. Strong Finish In Recruiting

The first request on Florida’s wish list is asking for the ability to close on current commits, as well as flip those who are committed to other schools. This is something they have been struggling to do over the last few years. It’s shown offensively.

A couple of four-star, and five-star commits would make a lot people happy wearing orange and blue.

2. Rivals Losing Bowl Games

The results of the bowl games may or may not affect recruiting—I don’t think it will—but there’s nothing wrong with hoping rivals such as Florida State, Tennessee, LSU, and Georgia lose their respective bowl games just for the fun of it.

It might give Florida fans something to brag about in the offseason, assuming Florida wins their bowl game versus Iowa. While it is not likely that all of Florida’s rivals will lose their bowl games, there’s no harm in asking for it from Santa.

3. Winning Their Bowl Game

As stated before, winning the Outback Bowl will be crucial for Florida. It will affect recruiting, the team’s confidence in themselves for next year, and the fanbase’s faith in the coaching staff. Florida has been flirting with being relevant in the eyes of the CFP committee, but has not yet crossed into that category. A bowl win might do that.

4. The First Choice At Defensive Coordinator

The decision of who will be the Defensive Coordinator is something that will be a big factor in the coming years. I assume Florida is looking for a knockout recruiter since they have struggled in that area for years. Regardless of whom it’s aiming for, it will be important that they get their guy. Settling isn’t an answer for this team anymore.

For now, Randy Shannon will be the interim defensive coordinator until they make a decision.

5. The Answer At Quarterback

Something Florida fans, players, coaches, boosters, and several other groups of people have been asking for since Tim Tebow left in 2009 is a quarterback. While Florida didn’t get transfer quarterback Jarrett Stidham, they still have a lot to look forward to.

Current redshirt freshmen Felipe Franks and Kyle Trask, as well as incoming freshman Jake Allen, provide a crop of promising talent for Florida to choose from..

The problem is we have seen this before. Jeff Driskel, Will Grier, Treon Harris, Jacoby Brissett, and many more

Everyone is hoping that the answer is any of the three players Florida currently has.

This article originally appeared on