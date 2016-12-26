Florida Gators Football Recruiting: T.J. Moore Commits

The Florida Gators football team has made a massive splash in recruiting by landing four-star offensive lineman T.J. Moore.

The Florida Gators football team has struggled to make a splash on the recruiting trails under head coach Jim McElwain. He’s faced criticism for his inability to land top-flight talent, but that trend may have been bucked on Christmas Day.

As Florida prepares to play in the Outback Bowl on January 2, the Gators received fantastic news in the form of a high-profile recruiting acquisition.

T.J. Moore has been one of the most high-profile recruits in the country for quite some time. A 6’6″ and 280-pound force to be reckoned with, Moore has been projected by most to be a starting-caliber player in a power five conference.

According to his official Twitter account, Moore has officially committed to playing for the Gators.

After my long High School Journey, I'm officially committed To The University of Florida! #chompchomp #GoGators #swamp17 Merry Christmas ???? pic.twitter.com/XirksKVWip — TJ (@TJ75_) December 26, 2016

That’s a massive grab for the Florida football team.

Moore is listed as a four-star recruit on ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals, and Scout. He has the size, power, and athleticism to be a tackle at the next level, which creates invaluable upside that Florida can capitalize on.

Martez Ivey and Jawaan Taylor form one of the best offensive tackle duos in the country, but Moore provides both depth and versatility.

If nothing else, Moore could replace Ivey should he enter the 2018 NFL Draft, as he’s expected to do.

It was previously reported that former Gators offensive tackle D.J. Humphries was helping with the recruitment of Moore. They were teammates at Mallard Creek, which created a strong bond and connection.

Humphries has since gone on to play for the Arizona Cardinals, which played a role in the Gators’ ability to convince Moore to come to Gainesville.

The Florida Gators needed to make a splash in recruiting and signing T.J. Moore is a great step in the right direction.

