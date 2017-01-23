Florida Gators Football Recruiting: Marco Wilson Update

The Florida Gators football team made a powerful pitch to four-star recruit Marco Wilson: help continue the DBU tradition in Gainesville.

Jim McElwain has rebuilt the Florida Gators football program by placing an emphasis on defensive execution. McElwain and the Gators have reemerged as an elite defensive team and secured back-to-back SEC East titles under Coach Mac.

As the Gators prepare to move on from one of the greatest cornerback duos in program history, they’re working tirelessly to secure the future.

Teez Tabor and Quincy Wilson anchored one of the most dominant passing defenses in the country in 2016. With both departing for the 2017 NFL Draft, however, McElwain is hoping to replace the departing Wilson with his brother: Marco Wilson.

According to Zach Abolverdi of SEC Country, returning defensive backs Chauncey Gardner and Duke Dawson attempted to convince Wilson to continue the DBU tradition.

“It was pretty fun, I enjoyed myself,” Wilson said. “We got to meet with the coaches and tour the whole campus. We got to hang out with some of the players. Jordan Scarlett was my host. Chauncey (Gardner), Duke Dawson and some of the defensive backs were with us. “They seem like cool guys. They were telling me that Florida is the place to be and that we have to continue that DBU tradition. They all treated me good.”

The Gators are going all-out on convincing Wilson to make Gainesville his destination.

Wilson is the No. 197 ranked recruit on the 247Sports Composite and the No. 252 ranked player on the ESPN 300. He stands at 6’0″ with 4.4 speed and the quickness to make plays in the slot or shift outside.

More important than any physical gifts, however, is the upside that Wilson has shown when being placed on an island in single coverage.

Florida routinely challenges its cornerbacks to contain their assignments in man coverage, and Wilson is capable of exactly that.

Wilson, who’s committed to the Gators, does an excellent job of staying locked onto his man and closing the gap in coverage. He moves fluidly and has excellent closing speed, as well as a great understanding of how to read routes.

Nothing is guaranteed in college football, but the Gators would make progress towards solidifying the defense for years to come by securing a signed letter of intent from Wilson.

National Signing Day can’t get here soon enough.

