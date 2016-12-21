Florida Gators Football Recruiting: Kemore Gamble Ready To Enroll Early

The Florida Gators football recruit Kemore Gamble is ready to move to Gainesville as an early enrollee. Find out what helped Florida beat Alabama.

Jim McElwain is in the process of revitalizing the Florida Gators’ dormant offense. Though there’s intriguing personnel on the offense already, one of the critical ways in which McElwain plans to improve the offense is through recruiting.

One of the recruits whom McElwain has bolstered the offensive talent pool with is four-star tight end Kemore Gamble.

Gamble received 25 scholarship offers, including one from the often favored Alabama Crimson Tide. Despite the strong interest from powerhouses around the country, Gamble remains committed to the Gators.

According to Ryan Young of SEC Country, Gamble is ready to enroll early and make the move to Gainesville as early as January.

Kemore Gamble has his suitcases packed and sitting inside the front door of his home. He’s ready to move to Gainesville as an early enrollee at Florida. Ready to launch his collegiate football career.

As for why he chose Florida over Alabama, Gamble took it to heart that the Gators were interested in him from the start of his recruitment process.

“The reason I picked Florida is because they’ve been sticking with me since I was in the 10th grade and Alabama came in the last minute,” Gamble said.

If ever you’ve doubted whether there’s loyalty in sports, at Florida, it goes both ways.

Gamble is ranked as the No. 3 tight end and the No. 256 overall recruit on the ESPN 300. Gamble is also a four-star recruit on Rivals, 247Sports, and Scout, and is the No. 306 overall recruit on the 247Sports Composite.

No matter whom you ask, the general consensus appears to be that gamble is a special talent with star potential.

Gamble is a massive individual at 6’4″ and a weight that’s been reported at somewhere in between 215 and 235 pounds. He’s known for his strength, physicality, and willingness to block, but he has big play ability.

Gamble stated in Young’s article that McElwain has informed him that Florida plans to use him on deep routes to expose the advantages he has.

Too fast for linebackers and too strong for a safety, Gamble could be a force to be reckoned with for years to come.

This article originally appeared on