Florida Gators Football Recruiting: Kai-Leon Herbert Update

The Florida Gators football team is attempting to flip four-star offensive lineman Kai-Leon Herbert. What’s the latest update on Herbert’s status with Florida?

The Florida Gators football team is in the midst of one of the most intriguing recruiting cycles in program history. The Gators have secured a number of solid commitments, but are also in the running for tantalizing prospects with upside.

Unfortunately for the Gators’ recruiting attempts, offensive line coach Mike Summers has left the Gators to take the same position with the Louisville Cardinals.

Arguably the most significant impact of Summers’ departure is the manner in which it could affect the recruitment of Kai-Leon Herbert. Herbert is committed to the Michigan Wolverines, but Florida has been pushing hard to secure his commitment.

According to Andrew Spivey of Gator Country, head coach Jim McElwain has reiterated to Herbert that he’s, “Their guy.”

“To be truthful, I wasn’t aware Summers took the position until someone told me,” Herbert said. “I called Coach Mac to ask him about it and he returned my call after that. We chopped it up, basically, he didn’t shy away from the fact of him leaving, he was saying Coach Summers wanted to be close to his family.” “He told me that that I’m their guy and that hasn’t changed,” he said. “I’m just looking to see who they bring in but Coach Mac told me that I’m going to be happy with the hire.”

The loss of Summers hurts, but the Gators still have a chance to secure one of the most intriguing recruits in the country.

Herbert is a Fort Lauderdale, Florida native, which gives the Gators the home state advantage in recruiting. He’s committed to Tim Drevno, Jim Harbaugh, and the Wolverines in Ann Arbor, however, and many expect him to maintain that commitment.

Coach Mac appears to be going all-in on bringing Herbert to Gainesville, however, and that process is faring quite well.

According to 247Sports’ Crystal Ball predictions, the Gators have a 65.0 percent probability of securing Herbert’s commitment.

Herbert is the No. 108 overall recruit on the ESPN 300 and a four-star recruit across the board. He’s a 6’5″ and 282-pound force of nature who can make an immediate impact at offensive tackle, where he expects to play.

Herbert will visit Florida on Jan. 27 and whom the Gators decide to hire as the next offensive line coach will heavily influence his decision.

Florida appears to have a legitimate opportunity to secure a commitment from Herbert. The question is: can Jim McElwain close out?

