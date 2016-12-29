Florida Gators Football Recruiting: Daquon Green Update

The Florida Gators football team landed one of the most dynamic wide receiver recruits in the country in Daquon Green. Green previewed his career.

The Florida Gators football team entered the 2017 recruiting process in dire need of offensive firepower. The most glaring issue was at quarterback, where Florida is hoping highly-touted recruit Jake Allen will provide stability.

Perhaps the most underrated addition to the 2017 recruiting class, however, is four-star wide receiver Daquon Green.

Green is an athletic playmaker who has the size, speed, and hands to develop into one of the better wide receivers in the SEC. That’s all upside talk at the moment, but it’s hard to ignore the upside he possesses.

Green recently took to Twitter to provide Gators football fans with a preview of how he’ll look in Florida’s uniform.

Green looks natural in the orange, white, and blue.

Green’s commitment doesn’t come as a surprise, but he appears to be committed to recruiting other players to join him in Gainesville. He has the talent and potential to influence the decisions of others around the country.

Whether or not he succeeds in recruiting other players to Gainesville, Green’s talent should be enough to make Gators fans optimistic about the futue.

Regardless of who lines up under center, the Gators project to have an outstanding receiving corps with the likes of Antonio Callaway, Green, DeAndre Goolsby, and Brandon Powell.

The 6’1″ and 186-pound Green is listed as the No. 85 overall recruit on the ESPN 300. He’s ranked No. 159 overall on the 247Sports Composite rankings and is widely regarded as one of the most dynamic playmakers at his position.

If the Gators make the necessary improvements at quarterback, Green can be the type of playmaker who helps Jim McElwain build the explosive offense he was expected to bring to Gainesville.

Green clearly agrees that it’s great to be a Florida Gator.

