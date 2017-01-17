Florida Gators Football Recruiting: Cam Spence Update

The Florida Gators football team is attempting to recruit four-star defensive tackle Cam Spence. Find out what the Gators did that’s appealed to him.

The Florida Gators football team is approaching the most important date of the Jim McElwain era. Florida’s performance on National Signing Day will either make or break the future of a team that’s competing in a rabid SEC.

If the Gators are going to secure the optimal recruiting class, then one of the primary points of emphasis must be to flip the ideal prospects.

One of the players whom the Gators are attempting to flip is Maryland Terrapins commit Cam Spence. A gifted defensive tackle who has the size and strength to anchor the line, Spence could be a game-changer.

According to Andrew Spivey of Gator Country, the Gators most positively appealed to Spence on an academic level.

“The visit was good, I enjoyed it and my parents enjoyed it a lot,” Spence said of his official visit to Florida. “I really liked the academic side of it, the football side is great. The academic side of it had the sports broadcasting which I want to major in and they have a class that is taught by James Bates who used to play at Florida and won a national championship there. I really enjoyed that. I liked the academic center too; it’s nice and helpful for players. The campus was beautiful.”

That’s both encouraging news and reason to be intrigued by Spence as an individual.

Spence is rated as a four-star recruit on ESPN, 247Sports, and Scout, and a three-star recruit on Rivals. Standing at 6’3″ and upwards of 300 pounds, Spence is the type of dominant physical force whom coaches dream of getting to play defensive tackle.

With Florida losing star interior lineman Caleb Brantley to the 2017 NFL Draft, it stands to reason that Spence is a target worth pursuing.

The fact that Spence is as invested in academics as he is only adds to his appeal as both a recruit and individual.

Spence has turned heads with the power of his bull rush. He can create penetration and apply consistent pressure to the quarterback. He isn’t yet moving with the fluidity and quickness that elite defensive tackles know how to, but that’s a part of his development process.

Spence has already become a solid player against the run, however, and that gives him immediate upside.

Spence appears to favor Maryland, but Florida did an excellent job of making its pitch.

