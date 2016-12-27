Florida Gators Football Recruiting: C.J. Henderson Update

The Florida Gators have made the final cut for four-star recruit C.J. Henderson. Find out which teams Florida will be competing with for his commitment.

The Florida Gators football team could lose both of its starting cornerbacks to the 2017 NFL Draft. Both Teez Tabor and Quincy Wilson are projected early-round draft picks with the potential to come off the board in Round 1.

Whether one or both players leave, the Gators will need to reload and retool in one of the most significant areas of the game.

One of the players whom Florida is hoping can help it maintain an elite level of play in the secondary is four-star cornerback C.J. Henderson. A 6’1″ cornerback with the speed to emerge as a playmaker, he has the type of upside that coaches covet.

In a video recorded by Zach Abolverdi of SEC Country, Henderson revealed that he’s cut his list of options to three: Alabama, Florida, and Miami.

As the Gators look to rebuild and replenish the secondary, a commitment from Henderson could change the trajectory of the defense.

Henderson is rated as a four-star athlete on ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals, and Scout. The Gators have secured his final official visit and are considered to be in competition with Miami for his commitment, per Abolverdi.

Having said that, there are some who question whether or not Henderson will be playing cornerback in college.

Henderson has experience playing running back and could be utilized in that regard, although Florida is recruiting him as a cornerback.

It’s conceivable that Henderson’s speed could make him a punt and kick returner for the Gators, as well as a defensive specialist. His burst and acceleration are elite, as evidenced by the 4.35 40-yard dash ESPN has on record.

Regardless of which position he plays, Henderson would be a massive acquisition for the Florida football team.

Randy Shannon and the Gators have a chance to add a true game-changer to the mix with Henderson.

