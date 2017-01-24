Florida Gators Football: Quality QB Means More Than It Seems

It’s no secret that the Florida Gators have struggled at the quarterback position ever since the departure of Tim Tebow. Here’s what stability would mean to UF .

The Florida Gators’ quarterback play isn’t good; it’s far from it. From John Brantley to Austin Appleby, the line of athletes to play the position over the last few years for Florida seems to have progressively regressed.

The thing is, even with their elite targets and one of the best wide receiving corps in college football, a quarterback means much more than face value.

Running Game Opens Up

Despite having a poor offensive line and erratic quarterback play that allowed teams to load the box, Florida had a quality running game the last two seasons. When a team fails to show some type of threat from the quarterback position, even if they have elite wide receivers, it makes the job of the opposing team’s defense easier.

Teams facing Florida have traditionally loaded the box because there was nothing to be afraid of through the air. Even when they gave up the big play, they knew another one wasn’t coming the entire game.

A quarterback that could make throws on third down and complete passes of 10-plus yards more than two-to-three times per game would go a long way for the rushing attack, especially with an improved offensive line.

The Defense Will Play Better

The Gators’ defense has been amazing, but there’s still room for improvement. Having a consistent quarterback means that the offense will score more and increase the time of possession rather than turning it over or going three-and-out.

Having someone under center who won’t turn the ball over frequently, especially when pinned back, means that the defense will start possessions with better field position. That will put it in a better position to not allow points.

Possessions that end after three downs hurt a defensive unit’s stamina. If you hold the other team to a stop, but then your offense gives the ball back two minutes later, you’re still going to be “gassed”, hence the Florida defense in the Tennessee and LSU games.

Lastly, if Florida’s defense can play with more leads, the coordinator can get more creative with the pressure. That causes more turnovers.

The Games Will Be More Fun To Watch

This sounds obvious, but if Florida were to score more then they would win more, and winning is more fun. Watching the current Gators offense is sad, boring, and brutal for fans, former players, coaches, players, and even recruits.

Numerous recruits have chimed in throughout the season to make a comment on how bad the Florida offense actually is.

If Florida can put something worth watching out on the offensive end, that would help them win games and show life. In turn, things could go a lot better on the recruiting trail.

With Luke Del Rio out for the Spring Game with a shoulder injury, redshirt freshman quarterbacks Feleipe Franks and Kyle Trask will be getting all the reps.

The Gators, as well as their fans, players, and recruits, can only hope that one of these two is the answer.

