Florida Gators Football: Jordan Scarlett Learning From Past Experiences

Florida Gators running back Jordan Scarlett considered transferring during his freshman season. Scarlett can now reflect on that learning experience.

The Florida Gators football team hasn’t been able to rely upon the offense for consistent production in 2016. It’s ranks No. 13 in the SEC in both yards and points per game, and has shown minimal signs of progress.

For as erratic as the passing attack has been, the last player to blame for the Gators’ offensive inconsistency is running back Jordan Scarlett.

Scarlett has been a pleasure to watch in 2016. He runs through contact, muscles his way to extra yardage, competes as a blocker, and is becoming one of the best third-down running backs in the SEC.

According to Nick de la Torre of Gator Country, Scarlett knows this wouldn’t have been possible if not for his decision to see a grueling process through.

“Yeah at times I did think that,” Scarlett said when he thought about leaving Florida. “I just kept telling myself to be patient. Not everybody’s first year is their best year and I just gotta keep it going.”

The Gators are a better team because of his decision to stay.

Scarlett enters the Outback Bowl with 795 yards and six rushing touchdowns on 165 carries. There have been ebbs and flows to his season, but Scarlett was the offensive star of the Gators’ 16-10 victory over the LSU Tigers.

Scarlett has recorded three 100-yard rushing games, including the 134 yards he ran for against the South Carolina Gamecocks and the 108 he accumulated against LSU.

Scarlett also ran for 101 yards and a touchdown against Missouri and picked up 93 yards and a score against Georgia.

When Florida battles Iowa in the Outback Bowl, the Gators will need him to be at his best. The Hawkeyes’ defense has been playing at an extraordinary level in recent weeks and Florida lacks the quality quarterback play to attack through the air.

Thankfully for Florida, Scarlett is primed and ready to make an impact against the Hawkeyes.

Learning from his past mistakes, Scarlett is ready to lead the Gators into the future.

