Florida Gators Football: Commits Recruiting Kai-Leon Herbert

The Florida Gators football team is attempting to flip Michigan Wolverines commit Kai-Leon Herbert. Florida commits are utilizing Twitter to help.

The Florida Gators football team is building one of the more impressive recruiting classes in the country. Having already secured commitments from a pair of four-star recruits, the Gators are attempting to flip another four-star offensive lineman.

Though the expectation is that Kai-Leon Herbert will remain committed to the Michigan Wolverines, it’s all hands on deck for Florida.

Herbert is widely regarded as one of the most gifted and promising recruits in the country. He’s been tied to Michigan every step of the way, but Florida has remained persistent in its attempts to persuade him to flip.

On Saturday, Jan. 7, Gators commit and four-star defensive end Zachary Carter made a public appeal to Herbert to come to Gainesville.

Whether or not Herbert decides to spurn the Wolverines for the Gators, Carter has become one of the most popular men in Gainesville.

Carter is one of the many members of the 2017 recruiting class that’s committed to bringing other recruits with them to The Swamp. Four-star wide receiver Daquon Green and three-star quarterback Jake Allen are two of the many others who have done so.

By securing a commitment from Herbert, the Gators would add a third rising star to what’s shaping up to be a potentially dominant offensive line.

With Martez Ivey and Jawaan Taylor establishing themselves as star-caliber players, any new additions would simply bolster an already intriguing unit.

Herbert is the No. 252 ranked player on the 247Sports Composite Rankings and the No. 108 ranked player on the ESPN 300. He’s a 6’5″ and 284-pound athlete with good hands and the versatility to move inside.

For a Gators team that recently lost guard David Sharpe to the 2017 NFL Draft, improving the interior of the offensive line would be wonderfully beneficial.

All hands on deck.

