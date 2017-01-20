Florida Gators Football: Chris Rumph Turns Down Clemson To Stay At UF

The Florida Gators football team can breathe a massive sigh of relief following Chris Rumph’s decision to remain in Gainesville.

Over the course of his coaching career, Chris Rumph has become one of the most respected men in college football. He’s a masterful recruiter with a brilliant mind and a personality that players have consistently gravitated towards.

Though the best team in the country was hoping to lure Rumph away from Gainesville, his loyalty remains with the Orange and Blue.

The Clemson Tigers are coming off of an unforgettable season. Dabo Swinney’s crew won the national championship, finished at 14-1, and defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide, Auburn Tigers, Florida State Seminoles, Louisville Cardinals, Ohio State Buckeyes, and Virginia Tech Hokies.

According to Brett McMurphy of ESPN, Rumph received interest from Clemson to become a coach on Swinney’s staff, but chose to remain with the Gators in Gainesville.

Florida DL coach Chris Rumph, who received overtures from Clemson, is remaining at UF, sources told ESPN. “He wants to remain at Florida on (Coach) Jim McElwain’s staff,” a source said.

That’s huge news for the Gators.

Rumph is one of the most prominent recruiters in the country and one of the primary figures on the recruiting trails for UF. To lose Rumph would be to lose one of the driving forces behind Florida’s efforts to improve the talent pool.

The fact that Rumph turned down the opportunity to coach for the defending national champions is a testament to how much he enjoys coaching with McElwain.

It’s even more of a testament to Rumph’s loyalty when one considers the fact that he has ties to the Clemson football program.

Rumph was the defensive line coach for the Tigers from 2006 to 2008, and the defensive ends coach from 2009 to 2010. He was then the defensive line coach for Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide from 2011 to 2013.

Rumph was also the was the assistant head coach for defense for the Texas Longhorns in 2014 before taking over as the defensive line coach for Florida in 2015.

Though Rumph remains one of the most coveted names in college football, he’s looking to see the process through in Gainesville.

