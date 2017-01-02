Florida Gators Football: Chauncey Gardner Dominates Outback Bowl

The Florida Gators football team dominated the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Outback Bowl. Freshman defensive back Chauncey Gardner was the catalyst.

The Florida Gators entered the Outback Bowl with a haunting reality in front of it. Superstar cornerbacks Teez Tabor and Quincy Wilson are both expected to leave the college game and become potential first-round draft picks this coming April.

During the Outback Bowl, star defensive back Chauncey Gardner reminded Gators fans that the future doesn’t end with Tabor and Wilson.

Gardner stepped up with a tremendous performance as the Gators secured a 30-3 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes. It was a statement game against one of the hottest teams in all of college football.

Though it was a true team effort, it was Gardner who proved to be the primary difference maker against Iowa.

Chauncey Gardner had 15 tackles in the first 10 games of the season. In the last three games as a starter, he's made 17 tackles & 3 picks. — Zach Abolverdi (@ZachAbolverdi) January 2, 2017

Gardner’s performance was a beacon of hope for the Florida football team.

Gardner was dominant against the Hawkeyes, recording two interceptions and a stellar defensive touchdown. Both plays set the tone for the game and gutted a Hawkeyes offense that struggled to generate much of anything through the air.

With a 58-yard interception return for a touchdown in the fourth quarter, however, Gardner effectively ended the game by giving Florida a 24-3 lead.

Chauncey Gardner with the pick 6 and the Gators now lead 24-3???????????? https://t.co/BffmbhrgU0 — Florida Gator Latest (@UFupdates) January 2, 2017

That ranks amongst the best plays of the season by a Florida player.

Tabor and Wilson have developed into what one could argue is the best cornerback duo in the country. They anchored what’s been one of the most dominant defenses in the nation and helped Florida rank No. 3 in passing yards allowed per game.

With both Tabor and Wilson projected to leave for the NFL Draft, Gardner’s showing reminded fans that the window for dominance remains as open as ever before.

Gardner represents the future of the program as far as the secondary is concerned. Florida also has junior Marcell Harris, who could return in 2017 if he turns down the NFL Draft, and Nick Washington, a redshirt junior, could be back, as well.

Florida has a number of promising recruits who will be joining Gardner in Gainesville.

In what was a truly brilliant display on defense, Chauncey Gardner led the Gators to the first bowl game victory of the Jim McElwain era.

This article originally appeared on