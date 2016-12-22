Florida Gators: Exploring Gus Bradley As Defensive Coordinator

The Florida Gators lost defensive coordinator Geoff Collins to the Temple Owls. Most expect Florida to go with an in-house hire, but does Gus Bradley fit the bill?

The Florida Gators are expected to go with Randy Shannon as the defensive coordinator, but there could be another name to consider. Buzz has been circulating about Florida possibly attempting to hire former Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Gus Bradley.

Bradley has been a defensive guy his whole career. He stared out at North Dakota State as a graduate assistant and eventually became the defensive coordinator. He then became linebackers coach for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, defensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, and head coach of the Jaguars.

This is a Florida Gators site, so I’m not gonna bore you with how bad he was in the NFL, but he was pretty damn bad.

The object is that Bradley is still a fantastic defensive mind and a people’s person. The Jags’ D was horrible when he arrived and he led the way in changing it. He did so by drafting much better defensive talent and coaching them up.

His eventual downfall was that he just wasn’t suited to be a head coach. At Florida, he would have his hands in the development of dozens of NFL defensive prospects. He’d be coaching in a conference, the SEC, known for NFL-style defense.

Bradley would be right at home.

Bradley has years of NFL experience, so instead of possibly going with an unknown commodity trying to work up the ranks, Florida would have a coach who knows exactly what he’s doing.

With that said, the players would also most likely gravitate to him better than a different hire. As an NFL defensive prospect, I don’t think anyone would oppose having a former NFL defensive guy showing you the ropes. Everything he would tell you would be coming from someone who knows what scouts look for.

I doubt the defense would take any steps back hiring an outsider like Bradley as the defensive coordinator rather than Shannon. If anything, it could possibly take a step forward.

With all the above said, calling defensive plays and coaching the current defensive talent isn’t the only task that comes with being the Gators’ defensive coordinator. The other task is recruiting.

If you haven’t heard by now, Florida has struggled to recruit under the Jim McElwain regime. Bradley could change that. Bradley has NFL experience and that could be a selling factor for a lot of kids.

Bradley can not only portray the image of the University of Florida, but the fact that he knows exactly what NFL coaches look for when drafting players.

On top of all the obvious reasons he should be able to sell the recruiting, Bradley is also considered a player’s coach. This means he gets along with and interacts well with his players, which is big for player morale and recruiting. The better you treat a player, the better the chance you have of recruiting them to the school.

The better you treat a current player, the better shot you have of them selling the school to more talent in their home area. It all goes full circle.

I still think Florida goes in-house and hires Randy Shannon. That won’t change the fact that I think Gus Bradley would be the best hire. Only time will tell us what route Coach Mac and the rest of the staff takes.

Hopefully it’s for the Gator good.

This article originally appeared on