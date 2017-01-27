Florida Football: Top National Signing Day Targets

The Gators are coming off of an SEC Championship game appearance and have quietly assembled a solid recruiting class for 2017.

Nobody really expected the Florida Gators to upend the Alabama Crimson Tide this past December in Atlanta, but it’s safe to say that no one was prepared for a 38-point shellacking either. That loss, as tough as it was, still helped the Gators in recruiting. Head coach Jim McElwain was now able to add a new wrinkle in his process.

He was now able to walk into the homes of some of the best 18-year-old athletes in the country and tell them that Florida was back on the map. The Gators, now back to their winning ways, are able to tell top-tier recruits that they might be the missing piece that gets the Gators over the hump against the Crimson Tide if the two programs can get back to Atlanta and the SEC Championship.

The battle plan appears to be obvious. McElwain wants to win in the trenches, and he wants to dominate on defense. They’ve quietly constructed a nice class for 2017. Who are some of the highlights? Let’s investigate.

1. Tedarrell Slaton, OG, American Heritage

As mentioned before. the Gators have shown an obvious commitment to winning in the trenches and constructing a program that can win in the SEC consistently. They want to play great defense, and they want to dominate along both the offensive and defensive front. They’ll need to find an offensive line coach although some believe they already have. We’ll soon see if that’s an accurate assumption.

Former offensive line coach Mike Summers left earlier this year to join the Louisville Cardinals. Regardless of who they bring in, he’ll have some building blocks. They appear to be set to add another one with offensive guard Tedarrell Slaton from American Heritage in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Slaton stands at a little over 6-foot-4 and weighs 360 pounds. 247Sports.com sees him as a four-star athlete. They have him ranked as the 69th-best player in the country, the second-best player at his position and the 12th-best player in the state of Florida.

The Florida Gators are currently his top choice. He’s also shown interest in the Clemson Tigers, the Miami Hurricanes and the Michigan Wolverines among others.

2. Kai-Leon Herbert, OT, American Heritage

There’s always a drama that goes along with the recruiting process, and even though we act as though we are bothered by it, we’d have to admit it’s one of the most intriguing parts of the whole story. These are young adults we’re talking about. They’re making a decision about where they’re going to play college football, and from time to time, they can waiver.

Take Kai-Leon Herbert for instance. It was a foregone conclusion that he was signing with the Gators once his high school career ended. Then he flip-flopped and ended all of those rumors when he announced he’d be heading to Ann Arbor to join Jim Harbaugh and the Wolverines. Then, just as fast as you could say “Go Blue”, he, again. changed his mind. As National Signing Day approaches, Florida is once again the favorite, followed by the Miami Hurricanes, Auburn Tigers and Michigan Wolverines. At lease we’d all like to think so.

Herbert is 6-foot-5 and 284 pounds. Nationally, 247Sports.com sees him as the 28th-best player at his position and one of the top 50 players from the state of Florida. If the Gators land Herbert and add Slaton, nobody’s going to complain.

3. Elijah Conliffe, DT, Hampton

One thing jumps out at you when you look at the Gators’ roster. There are relatively no defensive tackles, and even though they’ve offered quite a few, they haven’t gotten very many bites. Gatorbait.com states Florida would probably like to add three or four, but as it stands, January of 2017 is nearing its’ close, and there’s still some concern about how things will turn out at the defensive tackle position.

That’s good for the recruits. They’ll probably get some immediate playing time, but as far as the program is concerned, their lack of depth is a major area of concern as attrition is a major factor in any college football season. Elijah Conliffe of Hampton has been on the Gators’ radar for quite some time and would be a huge score for the team, but he’s a stretch. Conliffe could, quite possibly, go with the Tennessee Volunteers before it’s all said and done.

That would leave the Gators with Kyree Campbell of Kingston, Pennsylvania, who’s already committed and, hopefully, Tyrone Truesdale. The latter is a three-star prospect from Augusta, Georgia.

4. Will two highly touted corners join the secondary?

Here’s one of the well-known facts about football and something we’ve said our entire lives. A pass rush and great pass coverage go hand in hand. The Gators have definitely taken that into consideration with their 2017 recruiting class. That brings us to Christopher Henderson of Columbus High School in Miami, Florida and Brad Stewart of McDunough High School in New Orleans, Louisiana. Both are four-star athletes and see Florida among their top choices.

Henderson is a superior athlete and can play multiple positions. He played a little tailback in high school but figures to play cornerback at the collegiate level. Standing at 6-foot-1 and weighing in at 175 pounds, his length and range are probably going to come in handy.

Stewart, on the other hand, is a cornerback prospect who stands at 6-foot-0 and weighs 194 pounds. Henderson ranks as the 134th-best player in the country, 15th at his position. Stewart is right outside of the top 150 players in the nation, ranking 153rd nationally and 20th at the position.

The Gators also have an outside shot at Brian Edwards of Miramar High School in Hollywood, Florida. Edwards has shown interest in the Gators, but many believe he may go with the Louisville Cardinals before it’s all said and done.

5. James Robinson, wide receiver, Lakeland

James Robinson is 6-foot-3 wide receiver from Lakeland, Florida. He’s received offers from Alabama and Clemson, and he’s turned heads at just about every major program in the country. Florida, the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oklahoma Sooners round out what we believe are his top three choices as the time for him to make a decision draws near.

Robinson is seen as the 14th-best wide receiver in the country by 247Sports.com.

Florida, especially in the SEC Championship game, have shown a lack of ability to be consistent on offense. Honestly, that’s really been an issue for this program since Urban Meyer left. Fortunately for them, they play in the SEC East and avoid most of the more dominant programs of the conference. There’s still an annual matchup with the LSU Tigers they’ll be circling, and with Ed Orgeron taking over, they’ll need to find a way to put up some points.

Alabama looks to end up with one of the top two recruiting classes again, and if the Gators can find their way back to another chance at conference superiority, they’ll need a better offensive showing than the one they had this past December. Football is back in “The Swamp”. The question, however, is whether or not the Gators can hold off the other teams in the SEC East. Only time will tell if they can.

