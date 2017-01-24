Florida Football Recruiting: Update On Gators’ Pursuit Of Elijah Conliffe

The Florida football team hosted four-star defensive lineman Elijah Conliffe for an official visit. Find out the latest on the Gators’ pursuit of Conliffe.

The Florida football team is in the process of securing commitments from promising young players who will anchor the program for years to come. National Signing Day is rapidly approaching and Florida is hoping it can solidify what’s shaping up to be a stellar class.

One of the players whom the Florida Gators are most adamant about bringing to Gainesville is defensive lineman Elijah Conliffe.

Conliffe has the versatility to play college ball at both defensive end and defensive tackle. Florida hopes to play him inside as a nose guard, but first, it must secure a written commitment from the four-star lineman.

According to Andrew Spivey of Gator Country, defensive line coach Chris Rumph told Conliffe that he has a chance to play from Day 1 at defensive tackle.

“Coach Rumph said that they really need defensive tackles and that I’m in a really good position to come in and play,” Conliffe said of Rumph’s message to him. “He thinks that I’m more of a nose guard and he was showing me some film of how I would fit into that position.”

The Gators have players who need to be replaced and Conliffe is the type of talent who could help fill that void in 2017 and beyond.

Conliffe is a four-star recruit who stands at 6’4″ and 305 pounds. He’s the No. 306 ranked player on the 247Sports Composite rankings and has drawn interest from some of the biggest programs in the country.

As National Signing Day nears, Conliffe’s list of options are down to four teams: the Gators, Louisville Cardinals, Penn State Nittany Lions, and Tennessee Volunteers.

That’s stiff competition.

Both of Florida’s starting defensive tackles left the program after the conclusion of the 2016 season. Caleb Brantley opted to forgo his senior season and enter the 2017 NFL Draft, and Joey Ivie graduated.

With openings created along the defensive line, Conliffe now has an opportunity to play a high number of snaps as a freshman in the SEC.

Conliffe will take his final visit on Jan. 27 to the Louisville Cardinals.

