Florida Football Recruiting: National Signing Day Tracker

The day that will help define the Jim McElwain era has officially arrived. After weeks of anticipation, the Florida football team and all of its peers have reached the crucial stage known to the masses as National Signing Day.

As the Gators look to improve upon the foundation that’s already been built in Gainesville, some of the top recruits on Florida’s board have chosen The Swamp.

Marco Wilson

One of the top targets on Coach Mac’s board was defensive back Marco Wilson. The younger brother of former Gators superstar and potential first-round draft pick Quincy Wilson, Florida has been hoping to solidify its promising young core of cornerbacks with his commitment.

Thankfully, Wilson has officially signed his letter of intent and will be playing for the Gators in 2017.

Wilson is a four-star cornerback and the No. 198 overall ranked recruit on the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Shawn Davis

The Gators have earned the reputation of being DBU, which put a significant amount of pressure on Jim McElwain to continue to solidify his secondary. After announcing that Wilson had signed his letter of intent, McElwain revealed that Florida had secured another big commitment.

Shawn Davis, who had been deciding between the Gators and the rival Miami Hurricanes, will officially be coming to Gainesville!

Davis is a three-star recruit and the No. 391 overall player on the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Jake Allen

It’s no secret that the Florida football team has been unsuccessful in its attempts to replace Tim Tebow at quarterback. Since Tebow was drafted in 2010, the Gators have struggled to generate offense from that vital position.

Thankfully for Florida, highly-touted quarterback Jake Allen has signed his letter of intent with the Gators.

Allen is a pro-style quarterback. He’s a three-star recruit and the No. 553 overall player in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Daquon Green

Aside from Jake Allen, no Florida commit has been as vocal in their recruitment of other players as Daquon Green. The Tampa native has been doing everything in his power to convince his fellow recruits to join him in Gainesville.

Thus, while it came as no surprise, it was still a pleasure to see that Green, a dynamic talent, had officially signed his letter of intent to play for the Gators.

From Tampa Bay Tech High School, I'm excited to welcome Daquon Green to the @GatorsFB family! #Swamp17 #GoGators pic.twitter.com/NB496fvKau — Jim McElwain (@CoachMcElwain) February 1, 2017

In addition to being a recruiter, Green is a four-star recruit and the No. 234 overall player on the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Tedarrell Slaton

Perhaps the biggest signing of the day was defensive lineman Tedarrell Slaton. Recruited by most programs as an offensive lineman, Slaton was targeted by Randy Shannon and Coach Mac due to his upside at defensive tackle.

Intrigued by the possibility of wreaking havoc in the SEC, Slaton has signed his official letter of intent with the Gators.

UF may be able to thank Marco Wilson for that.

#Gators signee Marco Wilson on adding DT Tedarrell Slaton to class: "It's real cool. I can't wait to get up there and ball with him." — Thomas Goldkamp (@ThomasGoldkamp) February 1, 2017

Slaton is a four-star recruit and the No. 69 overall player on the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

