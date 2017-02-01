Florida Football Recruiting: Jim McElwain Shocks Masses, Lands James Robinson

Despite reports that the University wouldn’t let him do so, James Robinson has signed with Jim McElwain and the Florida football team.

Leading up to National Signing Day, it was widely believed that four-star wide receiver James Robinson was going to sign with the Florida football team. Unfortunately, Robinson was arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession during his visit at Ohio State.

As a result of that poor decision, Florida reportedly decided that Robinson wouldn’t be allowed to play for the University of Florida.

Head coach Jim McElwain responded to the decision by reaching out to schools around the country in an attempt to find Robinson a new team to play for. Beautiful a display of human decency as that may be, it only scratched the surface of how good of a man McElwain is.

In proof that McElwain is willing to go to war for his players, he announced that Robinson will be playing for the Gators in 2017.

That was the single biggest twist of National Signing Day.

Robinson was written off as a non-factor for the Gators after his legal mishap. Instead of punishing the high school senior and banishing him from Gainesville, McElwain has decided to take him under his wing.

Robinson, one of the top wide receivers in the country, will now have the ultimate motivation when he gets to Gainesville: honoring his coach’s commitment.

