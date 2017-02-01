Florida Football: Antonio Callaway Needs To Break Out In 2017

If the Florida football team is going to make the leap to elite status, then wide receiver Antonio Callaway will need to do the same at his position.

Antonio Callaway has been one of the best wide receivers the Florida football team has seen in quite some time. He’s extremely athletic, has great hands, and is a dynamic returner.

In 2017, Callaway will need to reach the next level of play in order to become a true No.1 receiver.

His stats on paper are impressive, but if you take a deeper look you will see that there are some flaws that he needs to fix in order to become a better receiver.

First, to reach the next level, Callaway needs to stay healthy.

Callaway found himself on the sidelines too often in 2016 because of nagging injuries to his legs.

If Callaway wants to be a more effective player, he’s going to need the spring and summer to get himself fully healthy and find a way to stay healthy. Teams won’t be as scared when they know they’re game-planing for someone who isn’t fully healthy.

There’s no excuse for him this year.

Next, he must become the guy who the team leans on in the second half—especially when the Gators are trailing.

In the second half of games, Callaway only has 30 receptions and two touchdowns in his two years. In the fourth quarter specifically, he only has 12 receptions and one touchdown in two seasons.

These stats are extremely concerning. Florida needs its best playmakers around in the fourth quarter, because if they aren’t, it will be hard to win those close games.

Then there’s not being able to help the team when they’re losing.

When trailing, Callaway only has 23 catches and zero touchdowns. That’s right: zero touchdowns in two years. For someone as athletic as Callaway to produce these kind of stats is very disappointing, as well as unacceptable.

Finally, there’s the lack of scoring in general. In two years, Callaway has 12 total touchdowns, including one touchdown pass to Treon Harris.

Callaway has zero touchdowns in true road games. He’s scored in neutral site games, but it’s still concerning to see this.

Against AP ranked teams, he only has two touchdowns.

The biggest way to make an impact in any game—especially the important ones—is scoring. That has been the biggest problem for Callaway. He needs to be able to find more ways to get in the end zone in order for Florida to have any success.

I’ve emphasized his stats, mainly because you can combine his numbers over the two seasons and they’re still less than what some receivers had this year alone.

Obviously a lot is to blame for the lack of production. Injuries, inconsistent quarterback play, much tougher competition, and so forth. It’s still hard to look at certain stats and not be a little concerned about Florida’s best playmaker.

He’s still very talented. However, he needs to reach the next level.

Being able to stay healthy, be there in the fourth to help the team win, and help dig his team out of a hole is what Callaway needs to work on this year to be considered a top-tier wide receiver.

This article originally appeared on