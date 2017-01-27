Florida and Miami need a big jump on National Signing Day

Everyone expects Nick Saban to get outstanding recruits. If he nabs the few that are wavering, 2017 will have another terrifying Crimson Tide team. Florida State’s solid recruiting efforts have left little fertile ground. Yet Miami and Florida could still make the jump come signing day.

Right now, Alabama still tops the list for 2017’s recruiting class. Ohio State, Georgia, Michigan and Florida State round out the top five. In the rest of Florida, Miami is at 14th in the country while the University of Florida is at 30th. Considering the amount of talent within the Southeast in general and in the Sunshine State in particular, you would expect that the Florida coaches would be turning recruits away. This is not the case, however.

Florida’s Jim McElwain has never been known for his recruiting skills. Right now, the Gators have eight scholarship spots left; they are courting a serious wealth of young talent. Ideally, Florida would like to welcome into the fold the following recruits: DL Brandon Gaddy, DL Breyon Gaddy, OL/DL Tadarrell Slaton, DB Brad Stewart, DB Chris Henderson, WR James Robinson, OT Kai-Leon Herbert and DT Elijah Conliffe.

Elijah Conliffe has made a soft commit to Tennessee, while the Gaddy twins have committed to Maryland. If McElwain somehow manages to snag all of these young men, the Gators can finish out recruiting season with a bang. That is a seriously big if, however. McElwain will be fighting Miami coach Mark Richt for Chris Henderson and Kai-Leon Herbert. Richt has always been a brilliant recruiter, so expect Miami to win that battle. It may be another rough year down in Gainesville.

Mark Richt, on the other hand, is already sitting at the number 14 position. He also has eight spots left on his scholarship roster, but he also has a much better chance of landing most of his targets. The Hurricanes are looking at WR Jeff Thomas, CB Jhavonte Dean, APB Anthony McFarland, WR Michael Harley, WR Devonta Smith, DB Brian Edwards, OT Kai-Leon Herbert, and DB Chris Henderson. Right now, Richt will already bring in one of Miami’s best recruiting classes in almost a decade.

Richt will most likely sign Thomas, Dean, McFarland and Harley. If he can manage to wrest Devonta Smith away from both LSU and Alabama-a definite possibility-the Hurricanes may be duking it out with the Seminoles for an ACC title grab in 2017.

This article originally appeared on