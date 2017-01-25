Florida A&M to open 2017 season at home

(STATS) – Florida A&M’s football program will open the 2017 season at home for the first time in six years.

The Aggies announced an 11-game schedule for coach Alex Wood’s third season on Wednesday.

There are four home games at Bragg Stadium, including Texas Southern’s visit on Aug. 26 for the Jake Gaither Classic. Also, the Aggies will host 2016 MEAC champion North Carolina Central (Sept. 30), North Carolina A&T (Oct. 14, Homecoming) and Howard (Nov. 4).

The road highlights include a trip to Arkansas on Sept. 2 and the annual rivalry matchup with Bethune-Cookman on Nov. 18 in Orlando.

Florida A&M finished with a 4-7 record last season, but 4-4 in the MEAC.

—=

2017 Florida A&M Schedule

Aug. 26, Texas Southern

Sept. 2, at Arkansas*

Sept. 16, at Tennessee State (site TBA)

Sept. 23, at Savannah State*

Sept. 30, North Carolina Central*

Oct. 7, at Norfolk State*

Oct. 14, North Carolina A&T (Homecoming)

Oct. 21, at Hampton*

Oct. 28, at Morgan State*

Nov. 4, Howard*

Nov. 18, Bethune-Cookman* (Orlando, Fla.)

* – MEAC game