Five-Star Kicker from California Lucas Havrisik Commits to Arizona Football

With signing day nearly upon us, the recruiting keeps rolling on for Arizona Football. Last minute commits are joining the 2017 class much to our delight.

Months of anguish are seemingly subsiding for the Arizona Football faithful, as the Wildcats have secured some clutch commits of late. On Sunday, the Wildcats learned that one of the top-rated kickers for the class of 2017, picked Arizona!

Lucas Havrisik, the five-star big leg kicker from Southern California, announced via social media his commitment to the University of Arizona.

Extremely blessed and excited to say I have committed to play football at the university of Arizona #BearDown ???????? @ArizonaFBall pic.twitter.com/AqshoxRFh4 — Lukicks (@Lucash_03) January 16, 2017

Havrisik picked the Wildcats despite offers from UNLV and Portland State. Since receiving an offer from the school back in December, it didn’t take long for Lucas to process everything and commit.

“Academically, the University of Arizona has a great business school,” explained Havrisik, “It’s not too far from home, and I developed a good relationship with Coach Ragle.”

Always important to focus on recruiting at every position for football, and as this past season had shown Arizona surely can’t afford to neglect special teams. Well, head coach Rich Rodriguez and staff are doing something about it, and fans are excited.

Lucas initially had a soccer background, but he credits his playing football to his friend. “I never even thought about kicking or playing football until one of my friends told me to come out because he saw me kicking a soccer ball one day,” said Lucas, “That was my sophomore year.”

Coincidentally, just as he was making the transition to the gridiron, Havrisik quickly made a name for himself by kicking a 65-yard field goal that broke the kicking camps record. Lucas attributes his ability to his soccer experience, “I’ve been playing soccer all my life, and that’s helped me develop my football skills.”

As a senior at Norco High School, Havrisik has had a solid season, connecting on 11 of 16 field-goal attempts, with a long of 51 yards. Additionally, Lucas has felt his kickoffs are his strong suit, with 82 of 87 being touchbacks, with four onside kicks. When a game comes down to three to six points, a made field goal or two can make a huge difference.

Remember the day Casey Skowron made all his extra points and fields goals in a game? He was clutch just when the team needed it, and it looks like Lucas can make an even bigger impact.

From looking at his film, Lucas certainly possesses quite the talent, and the big leg should help Arizona’s special teams immensely.

At Zona Zealots, we are very excited about the addition of Lucas, and can’t wait to see him join the Cats. Bear Down, Lucas, and Bear Down, Arizona!

