Five Most Important Players for Auburn in 2017

Here we take a look at the five key players essential to the 2017 Auburn football season.

With a new offensive coordinator named and signing day coming up next month, expectations are beginning to rise for the Auburn football season in 2017.

The 8-5 finish in 2016 is coach Gus Malzahn’s third mediocre season after the magical 2013 performance in which the Tigers played for the national championship, losing to Florida State in the last few seconds.

Since that time, Auburn fans have demanded more from its football program. That makes 2017 a critical year for the Tigers.

All of the pieces are in place for a strong season. Auburn has 16 returning starters and despite the loss of Carl Lawson and Montravius Adams on the defensive side, this is a team that should compete for the SEC title. A disappointing season could force drastic changes in the coaching staff.

Malzahn must get the most out of several key players this coming season. Here we examine five players that are keys to Auburn’s success during the upcoming season.

1. Quarterback Jarrett Stidham

The Baylor transfer is the likely quarterback for the season, but he still needs to beat out Sean White, and that’s no easy task. In Stidham‘s one season, he had a higher completion rate — 68.8 percent — than White’s 63.9 percent, and his average completion length was three yards longer than White. Stidham also had a higher touchdown-to-interception ratio than White. Auburn desperately needs a passing game with downfield threat to with its running game. The Tigers have seen first-year quarterbacks such as Cam Newton and Nick Marshall thrive, so there will be pressure on Stidham to do the same. Malzahn is an offensive coach, but for the first time in his career, his team’s defense outperformed the offense. That needs to revert back to the norm in 2017.

2. Running back Kamryn Pettway

Pettway’s 1,224 yards rushing in 2016 were a revelation, and his bowling ball running style fit in well with an Auburn team that needed to churn up some yards and control the clock. Having said that, Pettway missed four games due to injuries and was not himself against Alabama. His running style means that he is more susceptible to being banged up. Auburn will need Pettway to be in his best shape and to avoid some of the hard hits in 2017. While Kerryon Johnson is an able backup, Pettway’s emergence was the difference in many games last year.

3. Defensive tackle Dontavius Russell

With the loss of Lawson and Adams, Auburn will need a new leader on the defense. There are many candidates, including linebacker Deshaun Davis and safety Tray Matthews. Dontavis Russell has started during both his freshman and sophomore seasons, and with Adams gone, I see Russell becoming the massive presence in the middle of the line for Auburn, taking on double teams that will allow other Tiger defenders to rush the quarterback and clog up holes in the line. Russell needs to step up and be that presence. If not him, then Marlon Davidson is the likely replacement for Lawson as Auburn’s sack leader.

4. Wide receiver Eli Stove

Auburn’s leading wide receiver last year was Tony Stevens, but his 31 catches for 487 yards and three touchdowns would have made him the No. 3 or No. 4 receiver on another team. Stidham will need to find a go-to receiver, and Eli Stove is the best bet. As a freshman, Stove caught 23 passes for 224 yards and ran for 131 yards on 11 carries. His speed around the corner showed Auburn fans that he can be a game changer. He lettered in track in high school and was a player in the Under Armour All-America Game. Auburn needs a breakaway wide receiver, and Stove is the most likely choice.

5. Kicker Daniel Carlson

Daniel Carlson is the reason that Auburn defeated LSU last year, and his field goals were the one consistent part of Auburn’s offense. He made 28 out of 32, including four from more than 50 yards out, and was a finalist for the Groza Award. There will be times in 2017 that Auburn will need Carlson to perform in game-winning situations. There’s not much more than Malzahn can get out of Carlson, but he’ll need him.

