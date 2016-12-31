Fiesta Bowl Q&A with Ohio State expert

Clemson is set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Glendale, Arizona tonight at 7:00 pm. Last night I discussed the game on Chat Sports’ College Football preview. This is arguably the most anticipated game in the College Football Playoff era. Ohio State and Clemson are two evenly matched teams with great head coaches.

This is our final Q&A with Charlie Lockhart site expert for FanSided’s Ohio State site scarletandgame we discussed some final thoughts on tonight’s match-up between Clemson and Ohio State. Here’s what transpired.

1. Is this Clemson team the most talented opponent that Urban Meyer has faced in the post-season?

Lockhart – I think they probably are. I give Clemson a slight edge over the Alabama team two years ago, primarily due the the athleticism of the skill position players and Deshaun Watson. The Tiger quarterback isn’t only talented but an experienced proven winner.

2. Do you believe J.T. Barrett will enter the NFL draft should Ohio State win the national championship this season?

Lockhart- I think if Barrett were to have two very productive passing games he will. Putting up numbers against two outstanding defenses will improve his NFL draft grade. If Ohio State wins the title but he is seen as a quarterback who just managed the offense I’m not so sure. You know the NFL always likes bells and whistles when it comes to taking a quarterback with a high draft choice.

3. What do you expect Offensive Coordinator Ed Warriner to implement to combat Isaiah Prince’s issues in pass protection?

Lockhart- Early in the game probably not much. Prince has been praised by players and coaches for how he has worked on his technique during the bowl practices. If he can’t hold up his own end in pass protection, expect some help with the tight end. The coaching staff has said they want that to be the last option because it limits what the Buckeyes can do on offense

4. What is Ohio States edge over Clemson in this one?

Lockhart- Curtis Samuel. Those who haven’t seen him play on a regular basis will be shocked at just how talented he is. Samuel is a terrific runner with speed to burn. He has great moves and is strong enough to break tackles. And just check out his receiving stats.

This article originally appeared on