Fiesta Bowl: Final Q & A With Clemson Expert

Fiesta Bowl: Ohio State vs Clemson

I wanted to get a few thoughts from someone with a Clemson perspective now that it’s game day of the Fiesta Bowl. Here is a Q & A with the FanSided Expert Anthony Messenger at Rubbing The Rock. Here is what he had to say:

Q: Has Clemson faced a team as athletic as Ohio State this season?

Anthony: I do think Clemson has faced opponents as athletic as Ohio State. Despite their issues on offense Auburn has a very physical and athletic defense. Louisville has one of the most athletic offenses in the country featuring Heisman trophy winner Lamar Jackson. Even Florida State has one of the more athletic teams from top to bottom.

Q: How do you think the receivers for Clemson will fare against the Ohio State defensive backs?

Anthony: Clemson’s receiving core has yet to face a secondary as physical and talented as Ohio State’s. I think Mike Williams and Jordan Leggett will have some success against the Buckeyes because of their size, however, guys like Hunter Renfrow, and Artavis Scott may be overwhelmed by the length of Ohio State’s secondary. These Clemson receivers must focus on getting clean releases off of the line and running precise routes.

Q: Will Clemson be able to establish a running game against Ohio State?

Anthony: I don’t expect Clemson to run for more than 150 yards total against Ohio State. Whats important for the Tigers is that they run the football well inside the red-zone and in short yardage situations. Clemson cannot expect to throw the football 50 times this game and win. The Tigers must run the football well when it is necessary.

Q: What will give Clemson the edge over Ohio State in the Fiesta Bowl?

Anthony: Clemson’s edge is along the defensive line. I do not see the Buckeyes having much success running the football which will disrupt the flow of their entire offense. This Clemson defensive line is big and athletic guys like Carlos Watkins, Dexter Lawrence, and Christian Wilkins will make it tough for J.T. Barrett and company to get anything going both on the ground and through the air.