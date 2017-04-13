Kicker could become first woman on scholarship in Division II or higher

Arizona high school kicker Becca Longo, who signed with Division II Adams State in Colorado earlier this spring, will be the first woman football player on a scholarship at the Division II level or higher, according to ESPN.

Longo, 18, will kick for Adams State and also play basketball for the school.

She will join a small group of women who have played college football at any level. Katie Hnida, a kicker for New Mexico, became the first woman to play at the FBS level in 2002.

Longo made 30 of 33 extra points in 2016 at Basha High School and one 30-yard field goal.

Adams State coach Timm Rosenbach told the Arizona Republic that he thinks Longo will be competitive at the school's level.

“She has a strong leg and she can be very accurate,” he said.

