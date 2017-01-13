FCS teams will play at Fenway Park

(STATS) – Fenway Park has hosted its share of doubleheaders through the years.

The weekend of Nov. 10, there will be another one of sorts.

Ivy League programs Brown and Dartmouth will meet Nov. 10 at the venerable baseball stadium, and Maine will take on former conference rival and current FBS program UMass the following day.

“To be able to play a college football game at Fenway Park, where all the history and tradition is so rich, we could not be more excited about this opportunity for our program and fan base,” Maine coach Joe Harasymiak said.

Brown and Dartmouth will be meeting for the 95th time, and they played at Fenway Park in 1922 and ’23.

Maine and UMass will meet for the 59th time. Maine has won the last two matchups, including a 24-14 victory in 2013 for just its second-ever victory over an FBS opponent. The programs previously played together in the Yankee Conference and the Atlantic 10 as well as the Colonial Athletic Association, where the Black Bears currently reside.

Boston College and UConn also have scheduled a game for Fenway Park on Nov. 18.