FCS team of the week: South Dakota rolls rival

(STATS) – South Dakota is threatening to be the STATS FCS Team of the Week, oh, about every week.

In their season opener, they rolled up 77 points on Drake – the season high for a subdivision team. Last weekend, they beat Bowling Green for their second all-time win over an FBS opponent.

On Saturday, the Missouri Valley Football Conference squad left no doubt about who was most impressive. Having joined the Top 25 earlier in the week for the first time since 2011, the No. 23 Coyotes celebrated with a 45-7 destruction of their border rival, No. 10 North Dakota, in their home opener.

“It was great to be home,” second-year coach Bob Nielson said. “It’s not often as a coach you get to feel the crowd energy. But I tell you what, when I walked out on the field today, I could feel it with our guys. It was great to have that tremendous fan support. They saw a good team today. We played like a good football team.”

A very good team.

South Dakota, which scored the first 38 points, improved to 3-0 for the first time since 2006, when the Coyotes won their first four games.

They outgained North Dakota in yards (575-257) and first downs (33-11) behind senior quarterback Chris Streveler, who had 352 total yards and three touchdowns (two rushing, one passing). Kai Henry led a balanced running attack with 80 yards on 12 carries, scoring on touchdowns of 8 and 34 yards.