FCS team of the week: Dartmouth win historic

(STATS) – It was a Dartmouth comeback 136 years in the making.

In a matchup of unbeaten Ivy League teams Saturday, the Big Green rallied to a 28-27 victory over Yale with the largest comeback in the program’s 136-year history – from 21-0 down.

The difference on Homecoming Day was Jack Heneghan’s 15-yard touchdown pass to Drew Hunnicutt on fourth down and David Smith’s extra point with 34 seconds left. But it also could be said the STATS FCS Team of the Week’s resolve was just as big.

By winning their last three games by a combined five points, the surprising Big Green (4-0) are in first place in the Ivy League with a 2-0 record. A year ago, coach Buddy Teevens’ team finished last with a 1-6 league mark.

“That’s why we love playing for the Ivy League,” cornerback Danny McManus, a fifth-year senior, said afterward. “Every game matters, every play matters.”

Heneghan threw all three of his touchdown passes in the second half and had 276 of his 314 passing yards after halftime.

Dartmouth got on the scoreboard when Isiah Swann returned an interception 47 yards for a TD and the Bulldogs went into the half with a 24-7 lead, but the fun was just beginning for the Big Green.