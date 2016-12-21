FCS players fill top all-star games

(STATS) – Many FCS players will get a long look from NFL teams at the three major postseason all-star games next month – the Reese’s Senior Bowl, East-West Shrine Game and NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

Included are the three seniors among the six players invited to the Jan. 6 announcements of the STATS FCS Walter Payton and Buck Buchanan awards – Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp (Senior Bowl), Missouri State outside linebacker Dylan Cole (NFLPA Collegiate Bowl) and Northern Iowa defensive end Karter Schult (East-West Shrine Game).

The majority of the 33 committed FCS players will play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl on Jan. 21 in Carson, California. The East-West Shrine Game also will be held that day in St. Petersburg, Florida.

The premier postseason game is the Reese’s Senior Bowl, scheduled for Jan. 28 in Mobile, Alabama.

—=

East-West Shrine Game

Jan. 21 at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg, Florida (3 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

North Dakota State offensive guard Zack Johnson, Youngstown State defensive ends Avery Moss and Derek Rivers, Drake tight end Eric Saubert, Northern Iowa defensive end Karter Schult and Penn quarterback Alek Torgersen

—=

NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

Jan. 21 at StubHub Center in Carson, California (4 p.m. ET, FS1)

San Diego cornerback Jamal Agnew, Southern Illinois inside linebacker Chase Allen, South Dakota punter Miles Bergner, North Carolina A&T running back Tarik Cohen, Missouri State outside linebacker Dylan Cole, Eastern Washington defensive end Samson Ebukam, Cornell punter Chris Fraser, Montana quarterback Brady Gustafson, Jackson State defensive tackle Cornelius Henderson, Coastal Carolina running back De’Angelo Henderson, Alabama State defensive tackle Roderick Henderson, Saint Francis free safety Lorenzo Jerome, Weber State linebacker Tre’von Johnson, South Carolina State offensive tackle Javarius Leamon, Illinois State offensive guard Cameron Lee, Western Illinois wide receiver Lance Lenoir, Chattanooga offensive guard Corey Levin, Dartmouth inside linebacker Folarin Orimolade, Southern Utah cornerback Josh Thornton, Southern running back Lenard Tillery, William & Mary offensive tackle Jerry Ugokwe and Grambling State wide receiver Chad Williams

—=

Reese’s Senior Bowl

Jan. 28 at Ladd-Peebles Stadiums in Mobile, Alabama (2:30 p.m. ET, NFL Network)

Bucknell offensive tackle Julie’n Davenport, Chattanooga defensive end Keionta Davis, Tennessee State offensive guard Jessamen Dunker, Villanova defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon, Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Lamar cornerback Brendan Langley and Tennessee State cornerback Ezra Robinson