FCS players assigned to Senior Bowl rosters

(STATS) – The eight FCS players participating in the Reese’s Senior Bowl on Jan. 28 have been split across the two rosters.

Assigned to the North squad Wednesday were Bucknell offensive tackle Julie’n Davenport, Eastern Washington wide receiver Cooper Kupp, Lamar cornerback Brendan Langley and Youngstown State defensive end Derek Rivers.

The South squad will include Chattanooga defensive end Keionta Davis, Tennessee State offensive guard Jessamen Dunker, Villanova defensive end Tanoh Kpassagnon and Tennessee State cornerback Ezra Robinson.

Considered the premier college football all-star game, the Senior Bowl will be played at Ladd-Peebles Stadiums in Mobile, Alabama.