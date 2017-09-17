FAU rushing attack controls Bethune-Cookman in 45-0 win (Sep 16, 2017)
BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP) Daniel Parr ran for two scores and threw another to go along with 165 yards in the air and Florida Atlantic beat Bethune-Cookman 45-0 on Saturday night.
Parr started the scoring for the Owls with a 9-yard run with 6:53 left to play in the first quarter.
Three minutes later, Parr threw a 5-yard score to Harrison Bryant for a 14-0 lead. Parr continued the scoring when he ran it in again from two yards out with 9:06 remaining before halftime for a 21-0 lead.
Gregory Howell Jr. had 13 carries for 175 yards and a score, and Devin Singletary had 109 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown.
The Owls eclipsed their single-game rushing record with 439 yards besting the previous mark of 370. Florida Atlantic (1-2) outgained Bethune-Cookman in total yards 619 to 117.
Larry Brihm Jr. threw for 56 yards and Michael D. Jones gained 48 yards rushing for Bethune-Cookman (1-2).
