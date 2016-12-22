Famous Idaho Potato Bowl Live Stream: Watch Idaho vs Colorado State

The Colorado State Rams face off against the Idaho Vandals in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. Here is all of the information you need for the matchup.

Colorado State ended their season hot on offense behind the arm of quarterback Nick Stevens (14 TD’s and 1 Int, in final six games) and the legs of running backs Dalyn Dawkins and Izzy Matthews. To add to offensive weapons that the Rams have is wide receiver Michael Gallup who leads the team with 1,164 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on the season. The Colorado State defense is led by linebacker Kevin Davis, who has 101 tackles on the season.

Idaho came out of nowhere this season to win eight games and now finds itself playing in a bowl game in its home state. The Idaho football program hasn’t exactly been one of the best in recent years, in fact the Vandals are dropping down to the FCS level in 2018. The Vandals got hot at the end of the year to finish 6-2 in the Sun Belt with wins over Louisiana-Lafayette, Texas State, South Alabama and Georgia State to finish their season. Quarterback Matt Linehan is the key player on offense, throwing for 2,803 yards and 15 touchdowns this season, while Tony Lashley leads the Vandal defense, leading the team with 99 tackles on the year.

Here is all of the information you need for the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl:

Date: 12/22/2016

Location: Boise, Idaho

Venue: Albertsons Stadium

Time: 7:00pm ET

Spread: -15 Colorado State

Over/under: 66

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: WatchESPN

Prediction:

Idaho has had a magical season, and it is one that certainly should be celebrated both by the teams and any fan of the university, but Colorado State win this game. The Rams are much more potent and balanced on offense and can score quickly and often, not to mention that the Rams defense only got better as the season went on, evidenced by the way they contained Donnel Pumphrey to 53 yards rushing in a blowout win against San Diego State. Expect Colorado State to win this one easily.

This article originally appeared on