Falcons WR Sanu (hamstring) won’t play Sunday vs. Dolphins

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) The Atlanta Falcons will be without receiver Mohamed Sanu for Sunday’s game against the Miami Dolphins.

Sanu strained a hamstring in the Falcons’ last game, a 23-17 loss to the Buffalo Bills, and is still hobbled by the injury even though Atlanta (3-1) had a bye week.

He did some limited conditioning work at practice this week but wasn’t able to participate in drills. Sanu is third on the team with 16 catches for 163 yards and one touchdown.

The Falcons top receiver, Julio Jones, will play against the Dolphins even though he was limited all week by a hip injury.

Also out for the Falcons: defensive lineman Courtney Upshaw, who will miss his third straight game with ankle and knee injuries, and linebacker Jermain Grace (hamstring).

