Fake Lane Kiffin shows up to National Championship

Former Alabama Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin may not have been at the National Championship against Clemson, but fake Lane Kiffin was.

It has been a weird couple of weeks heading into the College Football Playoff National Championship because of the situation between the Alabama Crimson Tide and former offensive coordinator Lane Kiffin.

Kiffin recently accepted a job to be the head football coach for Florida Atlantic next season. Although Kiffin had accepted the job, he still coached in the Peach Bowl against the Washington Huskies.

However, Nick Saban announced prior to Monday night’s game against the Clemson Tigers that Saban wouldn’t be coaching in the national title game and would be replaced by former USC head coach Steve Sarkisian. Although everyone has an opinion about the situation, Saban made it clear that the decision for Kiffin not to coach in the national championship as a mutual one.

Despite Kiffin not being at the game, a fan decided to dress as Fake Lane Kiffin while going to the game at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

Don’t worry, fake Lane Kiffin is here pic.twitter.com/dqM03u7jyC — Matt Brown (@MattBrownCFB) January 9, 2017

Fake Lane Kiffin even brought a sign saying that “FAU Has Talent”. It’s probably not much a debate from a talent perspective between Alabama and FAU, but hey, Kiffin must have really wanted to be a head coach again.

As for Alabama, there were plenty of questions heading into Monday night as to how Sarkisian would run the offense. Clemson has some talented players on defense, and it’ll be up to the new offensive coordinator to appropriately utilize guys like Jalen Hurts and Bo Scarbrough.

