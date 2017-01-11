EXCLUSIVE: Arizona Football 2017 Commit Scott Young is solid

As the 2017 recruiting class is coming to an end, we continue to try and bring you updates about Arizona Football. With that, we bring you an Exclusive Interview with Wildcat commit Scott Young.

It is always fun to watch the recruiting process unfold before our eyes, and with the slow period between the football season ending and next years’ start, it can be difficult to for fans to endure. In the meantime, we bring you an interview with current Arizona commit, Scott Young.

The Wildcats have a good recruiting class coming in for 2017, and despite the rough season, and despite the departure of assistant coach Donte Williams, Arizona is still looking to finish the class strong with some solid pieces already committed.

One of those pieces is Southern California native, and Helix High School (La Mesa, CA) standout, Scott Young. Young is rated as three-star safety, who originally committed to Arizona back in June, despite offers from Colorado, San Diego State, Washington State and Nevada among others.

At Zona Zealots, we got a chance to talk with Young, as he is excited to be joining the Wildcats.

Young, a senior, had a great season for the Highlanders, despite them coming up short in the playoffs.

Having started playing football at a young age (no pun intended), he loves everything that the sport has to offer. For Young, it has taught him teamwork and how to work hard. Additionally, it has helped Young to develop new friendships and relationships that last a lifetime.

That hard work has paid for Young, as he’s seen some offers come in, and he is now committed to the University for Arizona Football.

A big part of his commitment has ironically been through the relationships he’s built just by playing football.

“I wanted to commit to Arizona due to the relationship I built with the coaches and the players and everything that the University has to offer. Arizona is somewhere I can see myself living for the next 4-5 years and getting my education and Tucson is a beautiful place.”

As far as relationships go, Young was quite close to Arizona’s now former coach Donte Williams and established a relationship with. Together, they were a part of the CaliZona pipeline.

“Coach Donte and I were really close but I understood that he made a business decision and I respect him”

Even with Williams heading to Nebraska, Young has stayed committed and understood his decision to move on after just one season at Arizona. “Coach Donte and I were really close, but I understood that he made a business decision and I respect him…I can’t hold any grudges towards him.”

It’s a great opportunity for some teams when they try to come in and get athletes to flip on their commitments. Arizona has seen a couple of de-commitments of late although perhaps unrelated to the coaching change. For Young, he has not wavered, despite the massive push by SDSU.

Still weeks until signing day and Young is just looking forward to coming to Tucson and getting to work. “I’m looking forward to changing Arizona around for 2017, just starting a new journey and legacy at Arizona…”

Quite inspiring to hear, and we certainly can’t wait to see him take part! Young is a talented, hard-hitting safety, and by looking at his film, you can tell he should have an impact on a secondary needing some help:

We’re are very excited to see Young join the 2017 recruiting class and can’t wait to see him take the field for the Wildcats. And has he told us, “The Desert Swarm is back!” BearDown, Arizona!

