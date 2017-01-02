Ex-Oregon OC Matt Lubick won’t join Ole Miss after all, will become Baylor OC instead

Matt Lubick’s stay at Ole Miss will be brief.

The former Oregon offensive coordinator, who had accepted the job as the Rebels’ wide receivers coach two weeks ago, is leaving to become the OC at Baylor, a source told FOX Sports Monday morning.

Lubick will be receiving a two-year deal to join the Bears’ new coach, Matt Rhule. Word is, the chance to become an offensive coordinator at a Power 5 program again was something Lubick felt like he couldn’t pass up.

Even in a down year for Oregon, the Ducks still ranked No. 16 in total offense and No. 18 in yards per play in Lubick’s first season as OC, despite having an O-line with four freshmen starters and a true freshman quarterback.

As Oregon’s OC and wide receivers coach, the 44-year-old Lubick helped the Ducks post school-records for passing yards (4,687), completions (326), and first downs passing (198), while recording a conference all-time best 44 touchdown catches in 2014. At Duke, Lubick was a finalist for AFCA Assistant Coach of the Year after guiding All-ACC wideouts Jamison Crowder and Conner Vernon to record-setting seasons. At ASU, Lubick practically signed an entire recruiting class by himself as the team’s recruiting coordinator.

Lubick will be re-uniting with a former colleague from his Ole Miss days, George DeLeone, Baylor’s new O-line coach.