Ex-Oregon Ducks coach pleads no contest to drunken driving

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) A former assistant football coach at the University of Oregon pleaded no contest to a charge of driving while intoxicated.

David Reaves, 38, entered the plea Monday and must complete a court-ordered diversion program in his home state of Florida. The drunken-driving charge will be dismissed if he completes the diversion program.

The Register-Guard reports (https://is.gd/CA0tDW ) that Reaves declined comment following his court appearance in Eugene.

City prosecutors agreed to dismiss a charge of recklessly endangering another person.

Reaves came to Oregon this year to serve as the Ducks’ co-offensive coordinator and tight ends coach. He was arrested Jan. 22 – five days after his hiring was announced.

Reaves resigned as university officials were in the process of terminating his contract.

His lawyer, Hugh Duvall, said in court Monday that Reaves has endured difficulties because of the arrest.

”He’s (living) back at his home in Tampa, and still in the process of putting pieces back together after this circumstance,” Duvall told Municipal Judge Gregory Gill.

Reaves had a two-year contract with the university that would have paid him $300,000 a year.

Reaves instead received $3,750 for 26 hours of work, plus an additional lump-sum payment of $60,000, according to documents obtained by The Register-Guard.

After his court appearance, Reaves was approached by Maureen Gieber, an 85-year-old woman who said her daughter had been killed by a drunken driver.

Gieber said she urged Reaves to consider donating his $60,000 payment to a local juvenile justice program.

Gieber said she believes Reaves ”has a chance to go out there and teach others” about what can happen after an intoxicated-driving arrest.

Reaves must undergo treatment, refrain from the use of drugs and alcohol, and attend a victim-impact panel where people affected by drunken driving crashes speak to DUII offenders about the potential consequences of drinking and driving.

He also must arrange to have ignition-interlock devices that prevent drivers from starting cars when they have been drinking installed in any vehicles he drives.

