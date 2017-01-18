Ex-Florida QB Harris transfers to Tennessee State

(STATS) – Tennessee State football coach Rod Reed announced Wednesday that former Florida quarterback Treon Harris has transferred to the Ohio Valley Conference program.

Harris will have two seasons of eligibility remaining.

The 5-foot-11, 201-pound Harris played in 21 games with 15 starts at Florida in 2014 and ’15, but was suspended three times in his time there before he left the program last June. He was not enrolled at a school in the fall and visited with the Tennessee State program.

The former four-star prospect out of Miami’s Booker T. Washington High School was a member of the SEC All-Freshman Team in 2014. In his two seasons with the Gators, he completed 174 of 346 passes for 2,695 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He rushed 171 times for 570 yards and three touchdowns.

Harris, who joins the TSU program immediately, is expected to compete with O’Shay Ackerman-Carter to be Tennessee State’s starting quarterback. Ackerman-Carter is coming off ACL and MCL tears that he suffered in the third game of the season.

The Tigers finished 7-4, including 4-3 and in fourth place in the OVC.