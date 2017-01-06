Ex-Florida QB Harris planning transfer to Tennessee State

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) Former Florida quarterback Treon Harris plans to transfer to Football Championship Subdivision program Tennessee State.

Tennessee State athletic department spokesman Jose Garcia said Friday via email that ”I can inform of his intention to enroll at Tennessee State, but we cannot confirm until he steps on campus.”

247Sports first reported that Harris plans to enroll at Tennessee State next week. Harris has two seasons of eligibility remaining.

Harris played 20 games and made 15 starts at Florida before leaving last July. He was suspended from Florida’s team three times.

He started the final eight games of the 2015 season after Will Grier was suspended for violating the NCAA’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs.

During that 2015 season, Harris made a total of nine starts and completed 50.6 percent of his passes for 1,676 yards with nine touchdowns and six interceptions.

In his two years at Florida, Harris completed just over half his pass attempts for 2,695 yards with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also ran for 570 yards and three touchdowns.

He was suspended from the team for the third time in January 2016 for violating the university’s code of conduct policy.

Tennessee State, a member of the Ohio Valley Conference, went 7-4 this season.

—

