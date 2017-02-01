Erik Krommenhoek Signs with USC on Football Signing Day 2017

The only committed tight end in USC’s 2017 recruiting class is in. Three-star Erik Krommenhoek officially signed his letter of intent with the Trojans on Signing Day.

For the second-straight year, the USC Trojans have signed a tight end who committed early, stayed out of the recruiting spotlight and peacefully submitted his National Letter of Intent as expected. Then, it was Cary Angeline. Today, it’s three-star blocking tight end Erik Krommenhoek out of Danville, Calif.

Krommenhoek got his USC offer last May and committed a month later to virtually end his recruitment. He officially visited the Trojans on January 20th, and joins a class that is still targeting four-star tight end Josh Falo.

Welcome to the #TrojanFamily, @ekromme11! Six-foot-five Erik Krommenhoek joins a loaded group of tight ends at USC. #F1GH7ON pic.twitter.com/3t97jvWuSp — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) February 1, 2017

The Skinny

At 6-foot-5.5 and 243 pounds, Krommenhoek is your prototypical big tight end, ranking as the 22nd best in the 247Sports Composite. He’s the second Trojan out of Danville’s Monte Vista High School, joining walk-on tight end Gurjot Dhaliwal, who lettered in 1998.

Where He Fits

The Trojans have a bevy of pass-catching tight ends, with Tyler Petite, Daniel Imatorbhebhe and Cary Angeline all having two, three and four years of eligibility left. But blocking tight end Taylor McNamara is off to the NFL, paving the way for Erik Krommenhoek to potentially see early playing time.

Though McNamara wasn’t used much in the passing game at USC –he caught just 12 passes in 2016– he started 12 games and saw the bulk of the playing time, particularly on standard downs.

Will Imatorbhebhe get those reps in 2017? Or will Krommenhoek have the opportunity to slide in immediately? We’ll find out in fall camp.

High School Highlights

He Reminds Us Of…Taylor McNamara

Tit for tat, Erik Krommenhoek is the closest thing to Taylor McNamara USC could find. Not only are they a half inch and two pounds apart, but their playing style is remarkably similar. Both are lumbering tight ends capable of being included in the passing game, but are vital above-average downfield blockers to open lanes for other playmakers in space.

