Elon tabs Cignetti as new football coach

(STATS) – Elon is turning to Curt Cignetti, head coach at Indiana University of Pennsylvania the last six seasons, to lift its football program.

The CAA Football program named the 55-year-old as its coach on Saturday. An introductory news conference was scheduled on campus for Monday.

Cignetti compiled a 53-17 record at IUP, leading the Crimson Hawks to three appearances in the NCAA Division II playoffs behind potent offenses. He was an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator under Nick Saban on Alabama’s undefeated 2009 national championship team.

He also coached under Johnny Majors at Pittsburgh and Chuck Amato at North Carolina State as well as at Davidson, Rice and Temple.

His father, Frank Cignetti Sr., was the head coach at West Virginia and IUP, and his brother, Frank Cignetti Jr., coached for several NFL and Division I teams.

The Elon position opened on Dec. 20 when Rich Skrosky resigned after three seasons to join Butch Davis’ staff at FIU. Skrosky was 7-27 in three seasons, leading Elon’s transition into CAA Football, where the Phoenix are only 4-20 in conference games.